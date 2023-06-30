Burley’s Bair named Gatorade Idaho Boys Track and Field Player of Year

Bair won 4A state titles in the 100 and 200 meter races
Bair won 4A state titles in the 100 and 200 meter races
By Jack Schemmel
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 2:16 PM MDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLEY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Burley High School has its first-ever Gatorade Idaho Boys Track and Field Player of the Year.

Sprinter Gatlin Bair takes home this year’s edition of the award, announced Thursday.

With two 10.15s in the 100-meter race at the 4A state meet back in May, Bair blew past the previous state record of 10.34. 10.15 was fifth-best nationally this past high school season.

Gatlin also claimed a state title in the 200 meters, with a blistering 20.41 in the preliminary round. His 20.41 is third-best in the nation this year.

“It’s a pretty prestigious award, so something I’m very grateful for. My brother won it, so, you know, when he won it, I was like, ‘that would be something to have at some point,’ it’s really cool to win that award,” Bair said.

His brother, Peyton, now a decathlete at Mississippi State, won the 2020 version.

Bair plans on graduating this upcoming fall, so he leaves Idaho High School track on top.

“I would say I wrapped up my track career as a high schooler pretty well,” Bair said.

Bair, a wide receiver on the football field and top prospect out of the Gem State in the class of 2024, tells KMVT he plans on deciding on where he will play college ball in August.

He’s deciding between Michigan, Nebraska, TCU, Oregon, and Boise State.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

State will not seek death penalty for Kellogg man accused of killing four
State will not seek death penalty for Idaho man accused of killing four
Castleford resident Casey Lynn Romens died after rolling his truck.
Castleford man dies in crash
If you are borrowing a friend’s card, be prepared to say goodbye to Costco.
Costco is cracking down on membership sharing
Relatives say Cathy Weed, who had a severe allergy to fire ants, died after she stepped on an...
Mom dies after stepping on fire ant hill, family says
Family of missing Fruitland boy celebrate his 7th birthday over the weekend
The family of missing Fruitland boy celebrated his 7th birthday over the weekend

Latest News

Two coaching spots looking to be filled
Changes coming to CSI men’s basketball program
Bozeman Bucks dominate Twin Falls in Cowboy Classic opener
Bozeman Bucks dominate Twin Falls in Cowboy Classic opener
Burley’s Bair named Gatorade Idaho Boys Track and Field Player of Year
Bozeman Bucks dominate Twin Falls in Cowboy Classic opener