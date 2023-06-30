Burley’s Bair named Gatorade Idaho Boys Track and Field Player of Year

BURLEY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Burley High School has its first-ever Gatorade Idaho Boys Track and Field Player of the Year.

Sprinter Gatlin Bair takes home this year’s edition of the award, announced Thursday.

With two 10.15s in the 100-meter race at the 4A state meet back in May, Bair blew past the previous state record of 10.34. 10.15 was fifth-best nationally this past high school season.

Gatlin also claimed a state title in the 200 meters, with a blistering 20.41 in the preliminary round. His 20.41 is third-best in the nation this year.

“It’s a pretty prestigious award, so something I’m very grateful for. My brother won it, so, you know, when he won it, I was like, ‘that would be something to have at some point,’ it’s really cool to win that award,” Bair said.

His brother, Peyton, now a decathlete at Mississippi State, won the 2020 version.

Bair plans on graduating this upcoming fall, so he leaves Idaho High School track on top.

“I would say I wrapped up my track career as a high schooler pretty well,” Bair said.

Bair, a wide receiver on the football field and top prospect out of the Gem State in the class of 2024, tells KMVT he plans on deciding on where he will play college ball in August.

He’s deciding between Michigan, Nebraska, TCU, Oregon, and Boise State.

