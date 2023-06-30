Changes coming to CSI men’s basketball program

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The College of Southern Idaho’s men’s basketball team is coming off a historic season where they finished the regular season with an undefeated 29-0 record.

This upcoming season, however, many changes are coming as a result of a couple of coaches leaving and a large portion of the players moving on.

Assistant coaches Ryan Lundgren and Dawson Henshaw moved on from the program because of new opportunities elsewhere.

“We had eight players move on, five to Division 1, three to Division 2,” CSI head coach Jeff Reinert said. “Ryan (Lundgren) got a job, and Dawson Henshaw, a volunteer here, is now the head assistant at Montana Western.”

Lundgren, who is the new head coach at Carroll College, oversaw recruiting at CSI.

“Coach Lundgren was our recruiting coordinator, so he shifted gears and has that great job at Carroll, which we’re so happy for him and Lexi, his wife, and London, their daughter,” Reinert said. “What a great spot for him to start out being a head coach.”

Lundgren gives all the credit to Reinert for allowing him to have creativity and freedom on and off the court.

“He allowed me to do a ton, really A through Z in the program, I had my hands on everything,” Lundgren said. “Whether it’s recruiting, coaching, film, academics, fundraising, camps, he gave me the freedom to do a lot of that.”

With so much turnover from staff and players, the upcoming CSI season will make for an interesting story in the Magic Valley.

