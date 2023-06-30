Committee still exploring solutions to bring a recreation center to Twin Falls

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —A group of Twin Falls residents are working with the city to facilitate bringing a recreation center to Twin Falls, but questions are still lingering on how long it will take before one is constructed.

The City of Twin Falls is a growing community of more than 50,000 people, but resident Chris Scholes said the city has a gaping hole, and he is not talking about the Snake River Canyon.

“You look at Shoshone has a rec center, Jerome has a rec center, Kimberly has a very solid recreation district, and we don’t,” Scholes said.

He is currently working on a solution to fill that void. Scholes is a member of the Twin Falls Recreation Center Ad Hoc Committee, which is tasked with putting together a feasibility study so that a recreation center can be constructed in Twin Falls.

“Our immediate goals as a committee is what we would like to build, where we would like to build it, and how we would like to get it paid for and take that back to the city council,” Scholes said.

He added the city’s growing population needs public space for athletics, activities, education, and community events.

“There is nothing. Not a single inch of gym space that is dedicated to public use. We do not have a playground or splash pad that is inside,” Scholes said.

He said the committee has been exploring solutions for roughly seven years, and they had good momentums until COVID disrupted things. Scholes said preliminary estimates indicate the project would need to be constructed on 8 to 13 inches of land and cost between $45 to $60 million.

“There are a lot of things you can do to try to raise money: looking for private donations, private-public partnerships, formation of a rec district, float a bond,” Scholes said.

He said their current obstacle is finding a plot of land suitable for the project so that they can eventually develop designs for it,

“You can find many empty lots if you drive around Twin Falls and the surrounding areas, but many of those are privately owned, and some of them would prevent us from putting a rec center in that location,” Scholes said.

The committee has yet to set a timeline to present their findings to the city, but they hope to have a concept by the end of 2024, said Scholes.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.