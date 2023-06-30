Drinking water is important for hydration as well as your diet

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — As we are getting ready for the Fourth of July next week many will be spending more and more time outdoors so it’s important to stay hydrated.

Water allows you to stay hydrated and doesn’t contain unnecessary calories or additives. Dietitian April Bruns tells KMVT people should take half their body weight and drink that amount in ounces of water.

She said the summer often brings cookouts and high-calorie drinks like lemonade, punch, and alcohol which are not ways to stay hydrated.

She added sugary drinks and alcohol are empty calories on top of the food you’re eating at those backyard cookouts.

“So, one tip I have for that is to bookend your beverages with water,” said Bruns. “And what that means is start off with 16 ounces of water then you can enjoy your alcoholic beverage, or calorie-rich beverage, and then bookend it followed up with more water.”

Bruns says that tip will help slow down our caloric intake as well as help keep us hydrated in the hot weather.

