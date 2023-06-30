Hanks, Lynn L.

BURLEY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —Lynn LaMar Hanks, 84, finished his earthly journey peacefully in his home with the love of his life by his side on Tuesday, June 27th, 2023.

Lynn was born December 7, 1938, in Burley, Idaho to Mary Thurston and LaMar Stone Hanks. He was the oldest sibling of six.

Lynn married Glenda M. Anderson in 1977, together they raised four children. Lynn was a faithful member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He served a Montana and Wyoming Central States Mission. After returning home, he joined the Army and served during the Cuban Missile Crisis as a medic. Lynn loved going on adventures and often found himself in thrilling moments. He loved his family and would do anything with them, including jumping out of a perfectly good airplane with his grandson. He loved hiking, jeeping in Moab, and everything to do with family. But he certainly adored his wife the most. Lynn was a hard-working man, who wouldn’t slow down for anything. He enjoyed driving tractors, and working in the garden. As well as his dairy and farming. When all the work was done, he still made it to grandchildren’s events.

Lynn was a very quiet, kind man. He didn’t say much but his smile could light up a room. If anyone needed anything, he would be there. His support and love was unmatched.

Lynn is survived by his wife, Glenda M. Hanks; his siblings, Judy (Leon) Blacker, Boyd (Kristine) Hanks, Bryce (Nancy) Hanks, Debbie (Reid) Holyoak, Peggy (Curt) Ross; his children, Danny (Jen) Day, Darren (Susan) Day, Lisa (Bobby) Moseley, Nicki (Brek) Cranney; as well as ten grandchildren; and eleven great-grandchildren.

The funeral will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, July 6, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints - Star 1st Ward, located at 100 S. 200 W., of Burley, with Bishop Ryan Hobson officiating. Burial will be at Pleasant View Cemetery in Burley, where military rites will be presented by the Mini-Cassia Veterans Group.

Family and friends will be received from 5 until 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 5, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, and from noon until 12:45 p.m. Thursday, at the church, preceding the service.

A webcast of the funeral service will be available and maintained at rasmussenwilson.com.

