Fit and Well Idaho: 4th of July related injuries

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — While the 4th of July is a joyous and fun holiday, it also proposes a lot of danger.

This week’s Fit and Well Idaho report looks at ways people can stay safe during the holiday.

In the past two years, there has been an increase in fireworks related deaths and injuries, causing concern for paramedics.

3/4th’s of all fireworks related injuries also involved alcohol and drugs and are usually in the age range of 20 to 25.

Sparklers are very dangerous as well, and burn at 1,200 degrees.

Randy Morris with Magic Valley Paramedics says the 4th of July is one of the most common times for burns.

“Ironically, in the United States, we average between 12,000 and 15,000 injuries a year from fireworks related accidents, and three quarters of them happen between June 21st and July 21st so definitely this is the hot period for fireworks related injuries,” said Randy Morris, a paramedic.

He says planning ahead and eliminating drugs and alcohol- if you are the one lighting the fireworks off- can save you a trip to the hospital.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.