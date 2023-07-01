Fit and Well Idaho: 4th of July related injuries

By Elizabeth Hadley
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 8:28 PM MDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — While the 4th of July is a joyous and fun holiday, it also proposes a lot of danger.

This week’s Fit and Well Idaho report looks at ways people can stay safe during the holiday.

In the past two years, there has been an increase in fireworks related deaths and injuries, causing concern for paramedics.

3/4th’s of all fireworks related injuries also involved alcohol and drugs and are usually in the age range of 20 to 25.

Sparklers are very dangerous as well, and burn at 1,200 degrees.

Randy Morris with Magic Valley Paramedics says the 4th of July is one of the most common times for burns.

“Ironically, in the United States, we average between 12,000 and 15,000 injuries a year from fireworks related accidents, and three quarters of them happen between June 21st and July 21st so definitely this is the hot period for fireworks related injuries,” said Randy Morris, a paramedic.

He says planning ahead and eliminating drugs and alcohol- if you are the one lighting the fireworks off- can save you a trip to the hospital.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

State will not seek death penalty for Kellogg man accused of killing four
State will not seek death penalty for Idaho man accused of killing four
Castleford resident Casey Lynn Romens died after rolling his truck.
Castleford man dies in crash
If you are borrowing a friend’s card, be prepared to say goodbye to Costco.
Costco is cracking down on membership sharing
Relatives say Cathy Weed, who had a severe allergy to fire ants, died after she stepped on an...
Mom dies after stepping on fire ant hill, family says
Family of missing Fruitland boy celebrate his 7th birthday over the weekend
The family of missing Fruitland boy celebrated his 7th birthday over the weekend

Latest News

IDFG officers remove yearling moose from Burley to relocate to Jarbidge mountains
Two Yearling Moose removed from Burley area
With July 4th just a week away, state and local first responders are calling on the public to...
How to dispose of used fireworks safely
School funding changes were one of the main bills made into Idaho Law on July 1.
Idaho set to add 248 bills into law on July 1st
Friday evening's online weather update {6/30/2023}