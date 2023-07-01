How to dispose of used fireworks safely

By Elizabeth Hadley
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 8:28 PM MDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — According to the Twin Falls Fire Department, there is only one way to dispose of used fireworks correctly.

When lighting off your fireworks, be sure to be cautious of where you are lighting them off.

Second, make sure you have your hose handy in case things go awry.

When discarding fireworks, soak them for 24 hours in a five gallon bucket.

“Dispose of them in there, once everything is out and soaked up good, drain them and then put them in your garbage can do not put them in your garbage can right after you’ve lit them, that’s how you burn down your garbage can, or your house,” said Jared Fisher an electrical fire inspector at Twin Falls Fire Department.

The Twin Falls Fire Department responds to calls for house fires every year because of improperly disposing of fireworks.

He also reminds us not to leave them in your garage as they can get hot and re-ignite again.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.

