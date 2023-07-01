Idaho set to add 248 bills into law on July 1st

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — On Saturday roughly 250 new or adjusted House and Senate bills will be made into Idaho state laws.

A grand total of 248 new and revised bills will be made into law on July 1., some minor like designating a state dinosaur, but others deal with a lot more serious topics like abortion and school funding.

The new abortion bill known as House Bill 374 deals with the definition of abortion and what is and is not allowed in Idaho.

“I think to put it best, a doctor that I know said that doctors in general are rule followers. Many of them felt there was not enough clarity in the existing law so what we wanted to do was provide additional clarity so that they could follow the rules,” State Representative and House Majority Leader Megan Blanksma (R-District 8) said.

While the law provides more clarity to those providing this kind of care, the Idaho women seeking abortions were dealt another blow as one of the clarifications made stated there needs to be a certain chance of death to the mother in order for an abortion to be performed.

Democratic Representative Ilana Rubel (District 18) says that these abortion laws could potentially cause the medical field in the state a lot of problems.

“73 of the states 117 OBGYNs are looking at leaving the state. It will take us generations to try to reattract the number of OBGYNs we’re going to need to replace the number that are getting scared out of the state. So, there is permanent damage in terms of loss of healthcare access,” Rubel said

Blanksma argues that this is not the case, rather, a talking point among Democrats against the abortion laws.

School funding was another area that saw massive changes as the state voted to move away from enrollment-based funding and shift toward attendance-based funding after already passing a $330 million increase based on enrollment.

When the time came for payouts only $215 million made it into the school districts leaving some of them more underfunded than before causing staffing cuts due to the low funds.

“Across the state it’s the schools in the lowest income areas that have the lowest attendance,” Rubel said. “So, there are going to be big budget cuts to schools in the poorest areas of the state so the blow there may be significant.”

All school districts in the state will still have their own final say on how to use their funds, but more than likely every single district will need to make some changes to their staff because no districts will have 100 percent attendance every single day. Basically, costing each school district roughly 5-8 percent of their budget per year depending on numbers.

