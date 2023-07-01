Lekkerkerk wins Idaho Amateur Match Play Championship

The tournament was held at Jerome Country Club
By Jack Schemmel
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 9:43 PM MDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
JEROME, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Recent Twin Falls High School graduate Derek Lekkerkerk has another trophy.

The soon-to-be Colorado State golfer won four matches in three days to claim the Idaho Match Play championship at Jerome Country Club.

In Friday’s championship match, Lekkerkerk birdied the 18th hole to beat UCLA commit Trevor Garus, 1 up. Lekkerkerk also knocked off Boise State golfer Seth Jones in the quarterfinals.

Derek’s sister, Alayna, was his caddie this week.

In just over a week, Lekkerkerk will head to famous Torrey Pines in La Jolla, California for the World Junior Championships. Tournament play starts on July 11.

