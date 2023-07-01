Madison claims 2023 Federico-Creek Invitational Tournament championship
Bobcats beat Kimberly Dogs 7-3
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 9:59 PM MDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Kimberly Dogs and Madison Bobcats squared off in the championship game of the Federico-Creek Invitational tournament Friday afternoon, a rematch of a couple of days prior.
The two teams tied 8-8 in their matchup on Wednesday, but Friday, a champion had to be crowned.
After a scoreless first inning, Madison would explode for five runs in the bottom of the second, jumping out to a huge lead.
Kimberly battled back, but it wasn’t enough as Madison came away with a 7-4 victory, winning the Federico-Creek Invitational.
