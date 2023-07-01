Twin Falls rebounds with win over AA Pocatello in Cowboy Classic

Cowboys storm back in win over Pocatello Friday
The Cowboys overcome deficit to pick up the victory
By Kole Emplit
By Kole Emplit
Published: Jun. 30, 2023
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The action continued Friday on day two of the Cowboy Classic baseball tournament over at the College of Southern Idaho.

The Twin Falls Cowboys Royal took on the Pocatello Running Rebels.

Pocatello took an early 5-3 lead and seemed as if they were in firm control of the game.

Twin Falls, however, stormed back, putting up four runs in the bottom of the sixth to pull off the mini-upset and win 7-5.

The Cowboys play two more games at Skip Walker Field Saturday. They play the Idaho Catch at 10 a.m. and the Reno Athletics at 3:30 p.m.

