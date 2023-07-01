Two Yearling Moose removed from Burley area

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Idaho Department of Fish and Game have been responding to reports of yearling moose in and around the Burley area.

According to a press release issued by Fish and Game Friday, June 30, 2023, over the past week, two yearling moose were found in areas that presented potential public safety concerns to residents and vehicles on area roads. On Sunday, June 25, a yearling moose was reported to be dangerously close to Interstate 84 near the Burley exit.

Fish and Game then made the decision to put the moose down once it was in an area that allowed for the action to be taken safely. The moose is being processed by a local meat processor, and the meat will be donated to Idaho Hunters Feeding the Hungry. A second yearling moose was found the following day, June 26, also along Interstate 84 near Burley. Fish and Game staff were able to successfully dart and anesthetize the moose and safely relocate the moose to a suitable area in the Jarbidge mountains.

