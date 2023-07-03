AAA of Idaho has tips for those looking to take road trips this summer

AAA Idaho has tips for those summer road trips
AAA Idaho has tips for those summer road trips(WILX)
By Layne Rabe
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 1:25 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The summer is here, and people are hitting the roads for road trips Triple-A has some tips for when you are out exploring.

Matthew Conde with Triple-A says a plastic cereal container with a grocery bag can make a great trash can.

He said that the kids’ people can line their cup holders with cupcake wrappers, which will control the portion size and prevent messes in the car.

He said shower caddies with suction cups on the windows are a great way to prevent clutter. And there are things people can do to make trips fun for the kids.

“And we’ve also heard of families taking a small cookie sheet and some magnets, it creates kind of an instant art and writing surface so there’s lots of different ways you can go,” said Conde.

He added that when choosing a road trip destination, he chooses less popular and less obvious destinations to avoid large crowds.

