Beat the Heat! Twin Falls City Pool open for the 4th of July

The weather is warming up at just the right time.
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 11:37 AM MDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The weather warmed up into the nineties this weekend, which is just the right time for people wanting to hit the Twin Falls City Pool this 4th of July.

At the Twin Falls City Pool the summer season is from June to mid-September, and aquatics supervisor John Pauley said thing got off to a bit of a slow start.

He says, so far, the biggest obstacle this summer with the crazy weather is trying to write a schedule for his staff.

But now, the weather is warming up at just the right time.

There are plenty of things for people to do at the pool, from open swimming and fun activities for kids such as lessons and classes.

The pool also has a new water fitness program.

“We have these aqua boards, put these boards on top of the water, like our aqua board strength class, we have flow a yoga-inspired class, we also have aqua combat which is MMA inspired kick boxing,” said Pauley.

The pool is open 7-days a week, and Pauley says the pool will be open on the 4th of July.

Residents and non-residents can take part in daily, monthly, and annual passes for access to the pool.

