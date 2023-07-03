Buhl hosts third annual Guns vs. Hoses softball game

BUHL, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Buhl Police and Fire departments played their third annual “Guns vs. Hoses” slow-pitch softball game on Saturday morning at North Park in Buhl. But this event was for much more than a softball game.

The goal of today’s event was to raise money for college scholarships as well as the Buhl High School cheerleading team so they can purchase new uniforms. Plenty of food was available for attendees and they even had a bounce house for the younger ones to play on.

Friendly rivalries between fire and police departments have existed for decades and one Buhl firefighter shared his thoughts on the rivalry.

“Having a small rivalry with the police department is tradition in the fire service,” said Matthew Higgins of the Buhl Fire Department. “We appreciate all of our first responders whether they’re cops, paramedics or firemen themselves, volunteers throughout the rural communities. It’s an honor to play with them and be able to have fun while we’re taking serious calls and controlling chaos.”

The Filer Police and Fire Departments stepped up in a big way by covering the Buhl departments posts while the “Guns vs. Hoses” game was in progress.

While this gathering was centered around a slow-pitch softball game between police and fire departments it was mainly for the community.

“This is a way we can bring together the community and help build the community so that people not only see us in times of need, but they see us in the good times too. And that we’re here 24/7 whether good, bad, or indifferent,” Jason Potter of the Buhl Police Department said.

As far as the final score of the third annual “Guns vs. Hoses” goes, this third annual was all fire department who trounced the police officers by a final score of 26-9 led by the strength of multiple inside-the-park home runs.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.