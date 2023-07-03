Caldwell Police looking for suspects in two drive by shootings

By Gina Jameson
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 10:48 AM MDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Caldwell police are looking for the suspects that committed two drive-by shootings early Sunday morning.

KBOI in Boise reports that Caldwell Police officers responded to reports of shots fired just after 1 am in the 500 block of E. Freeport where officers found a vehicle had been shot.

Officers also received reports from neighbors of shots fired in the 700 block of E. Freeport where they found a second vehicle had been shot.

Caldwell Police believe that the incidents are connected, gang-related, targeted attacks and say there is no threat to the community.

