Habitat for Humanity holds yearly build in Downtown Twin Falls over the weekend

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —A house isn’t just a place we live in..... It’s the foundation for a stable life.

One that is often, and unfortunately, unattainable for some families.

That’s where Habitat for Humanity of the Magic Valley comes in.

They help families in need secure housing around the Magic Valley and beyond for low-income families.

Families, who otherwise, would not be able to purchase a home on their own.

On Sunday morning, over 200 volunteers came out to help make the dream of a “home” a reality.

Habitat for Humanity Executive Director Linda Flemming says, “We are here today building the interior and exterior walls of a habitat for humanity home together with help build hope and the good people at the united methodist church who’ve raised over 18 thousand dollars to make this home and build a reality today.”

Some of the volunteers helping during the build are in the process of becoming one day Habitat for Humanity homeowners.

They say knowing they’ll be getting the keys one day is overwhelming.

Jessica, who’s family is waiting for land in Twin Falls says, “It’s going to provide security for our family. Security and stability and the feeling is just... It’s just so overwhelming. I cried and cried and i’ll probably cry even more when we get the land and start building. It’s just such a huge blessing to us and we couldn’t be more grateful.”

For some it goes beyond stability and security to independence. Not just from owning their own home but for members of the family.

Home recipient Emily says, “We have needed an accessible home for a long time and just having the opportunity to be able to have a place where all of us can go everywhere and be able- especially for Ellie- to be a part of everything in the home is so important. She’s going to be able to work on so many different independent skills to just become more independent and strong.”

Habitat for Humanity is extremely busy with those that need homes and building them.

They could use help from the community and community partners. Especially for volunteers and land for future homes.

