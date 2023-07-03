Idaho State Board of Education responds to lawsuit filed by Idaho Attorney General

By KMVT News Staff and Kevin Richert
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 10:52 AM MDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Idaho State Board of Education has responded to Idaho Attorney General Raul Labrador regarding the lawsuit the AG’s office filed against the Board. This according to a letter that Idaho Education News obtained.

A lawsuit was filed by the AG’s office on June 22nd saying the Board held illegal closed-door meetings about the University of Idaho’s possible purchase of the University of Phoenix.

In the letter sent to Labrador’s office on Friday, Executive Director Matt Freeman says the Board consulted with the attorney general’s office prior to the closed-door meetings, and the deputy attorney general was present during the May 15th public board meeting about the purchase. Freeman says nothing was brought up about the legality of the meetings until the lawsuit. Additionally, the Board will seek outside counsel to fight the lawsuit, usually the attorney general’s office represents state agencies.

Labrador’s office responded to Freeman letter with another statement, also issued on Friday. In it, Labrador’s office criticized Idaho Gov. Brad Little who appointed seven of the eight members of the state board of education. The statement read.

“Gov. Little continues to deflect and excuse bad behavior from his agencies by leaking legally deficient memos to the press. The governor should not make the failure of his board to comply with Idaho Open Meetings law a political issue. I can understand his sensitivity to issues related to how he’s handled education policy — including the emerging issues surrounding the improper or questionable purchases through the so-called Empowering Parents grant program — but the issue here is a failure to comply with basic black-letter law.

“The statute entrusts the attorney general to vindicate the people’s interest in transparent government. Every elected Idaho official should want public affairs to always be conducted in full view of the public and consistent with the law. The people of Idaho deserve nothing less. This shouldn’t be controversial. Why doesn’t Gov. Little simply ask his board to have an open meeting and cure this violation instead of wasting taxpayer funds and resources by prolonging litigation?”

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

If you are borrowing a friend’s card, be prepared to say goodbye to Costco.
Costco is cracking down on membership sharing
IDFG officers remove yearling moose from Burley to relocate to Jarbidge mountains
Two Yearling Moose removed from Burley area
RIDE TFT: City of Twin Falls launches new Micro-Transit system July 1st
RIDE TFT: City of Twin Falls launches new Micro-Transit system July 1st
Relatives say Cathy Weed, who had a severe allergy to fire ants, died after she stepped on an...
Mom dies after stepping on fire ant hill, family says
An artist depiction shows designs for the world's biggest cruise ship, set to depart in 2024....
World’s biggest cruise ship almost ready

Latest News

Beat the Heat! Twin Falls City Pool open for the 4th of July
The Magic Valley 9/11 Memorial is raising funds to purchase a flag they fly under the Perrine...
The Magic Valley 9/11 Memorial is looking for donations to continue to Fly the Flag
Caldwell police are looking for the suspects that committed two drive-by shootings early Sunday...
Caldwell Police looking for suspects in two drive by shootings
Habitat for Humanity holds yearly build in Downtown Twin Falls over the weekend
Habitat for Humanity holds yearly build in Downtown Twin Falls over the weekend