Idaho State Board of Education responds to lawsuit filed by Idaho Attorney General

BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Idaho State Board of Education has responded to Idaho Attorney General Raul Labrador regarding the lawsuit the AG’s office filed against the Board. This according to a letter that Idaho Education News obtained.

A lawsuit was filed by the AG’s office on June 22nd saying the Board held illegal closed-door meetings about the University of Idaho’s possible purchase of the University of Phoenix.

In the letter sent to Labrador’s office on Friday, Executive Director Matt Freeman says the Board consulted with the attorney general’s office prior to the closed-door meetings, and the deputy attorney general was present during the May 15th public board meeting about the purchase. Freeman says nothing was brought up about the legality of the meetings until the lawsuit. Additionally, the Board will seek outside counsel to fight the lawsuit, usually the attorney general’s office represents state agencies.

Labrador’s office responded to Freeman letter with another statement, also issued on Friday. In it, Labrador’s office criticized Idaho Gov. Brad Little who appointed seven of the eight members of the state board of education. The statement read.

“Gov. Little continues to deflect and excuse bad behavior from his agencies by leaking legally deficient memos to the press. The governor should not make the failure of his board to comply with Idaho Open Meetings law a political issue. I can understand his sensitivity to issues related to how he’s handled education policy — including the emerging issues surrounding the improper or questionable purchases through the so-called Empowering Parents grant program — but the issue here is a failure to comply with basic black-letter law.

“The statute entrusts the attorney general to vindicate the people’s interest in transparent government. Every elected Idaho official should want public affairs to always be conducted in full view of the public and consistent with the law. The people of Idaho deserve nothing less. This shouldn’t be controversial. Why doesn’t Gov. Little simply ask his board to have an open meeting and cure this violation instead of wasting taxpayer funds and resources by prolonging litigation?”

