The Magic Valley 9/11 Memorial is looking for donations to continue to Fly the Flag

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Magic Valley 9/11 Memorial has honored those lost during the September 11th attack for several years, and last year was their biggest event yet as they partnered with “Follow the Flag” to fly a gain almost 12,000 square foot flag under the Perrine Bridge.

This year they will partner with “Follow the Flag” again, however, beyond next there it’s not guaranteed they will be able to, so the Magic Valley 9/11 Memorial is working to raise funds to purchase their own flag.

To donate go to the Magic Valley 9/11 Memorial website, and to watch the full interview hit play on the video above.

