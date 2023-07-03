Wilson Lake Campsites to get an upgrade

HAZELTON, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Wilson Lake is a popular camping and recreation spot for locals and tourists, and now updates to the area are forthcoming.

Right outside of Hazelton, sits Wilson Lake Reservoir, popular for camping, boating, fishing, and enjoying the day, but upgrades to the area are currently in progress.

“The plan is to develop around seven campsites, some day-use areas, some shade pavilions, we are going to put campfire rings, shade structures, paths and sidewalks for users to use around the lake here,” said Codie Martin, the BLM Shoshone Field Manager.

This is made possible in part from President Biden’s bipartisan infrastructure law, which gave the project $50,000 and a grant from the Idaho Department of Parks and Recreation which was $100,000.

Part of Wilson Lake is managed by Jerome County, but the Bureau of Land Management manages the other side, which has been dispersed camping up until now.

“It’s real exciting because like everywhere we are seeing a lot of use on public lands, and we don’t always have opportunities to develop them and make them what we want them to be, so this is a great opportunity for us to take advantage of these additional funds to improve the area and have a nicer area for people to use,” said Martin.

The work has already begun and is expected to last through the month of July.

Once complete, people can stay on the sites.

They will be dry sites, meaning no water or electric hook ups.

“It’s hot here in southern Idaho, and water is always a draw, people like to recreate near the water, so we are hoping that these improvements is really value added to the communities that use this area,” said Martin.

