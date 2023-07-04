Dutch Bros. and Jae Foundation team up for fundrasier

Coffee shop will donate $1 to charity for every drink sold on June 30.
Both Dutch Bros. locations in Twin Falls will donate one dollar from every drink purchase to...
Both Dutch Bros. locations in Twin Falls will donate one dollar from every drink purchase to the Jae Foundation.(KMVT-TV)
By Brevin Monroe
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 9:47 AM MDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Two Twin Falls coffee shops are teaming up with a local charity for a fundraiser on Friday.

Dutch Bros. is donating a dollar from every drink sold on Friday, June 30 to the Jae Foundation, whose goal is to provide awareness for mental health and suicide prevention as well as support those who have lost loved ones.

The coffee shop prides itself on partnering with local organizations that make a difference in their communities.

“Their mission and what they stand for aligns with what we do,” Dutch Bros. Store Operator Andrew Hollingsworth said. “Mental wellness and health and all that is really important. So, we love to be able to give back to a place that supports that and makes a big impact in the community.”

The fundraiser will be taking place at both Dutch Bros. locations in Twin Falls and both of those stores close at 11:00 p.m. so you have all day to get out and support a great cause.

