Firework celebrations may cause PTSD for Veterans

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — During the Fourth of July celebrations, it’s always a fun time to be surrounded by friends, and family, eating tasty food, and of course, shooting off fireworks.

Sometimes many forget, however, the impact it has on some in the community.

The holiday to celebrate America’s Independence is filled with loud and colorful fireworks... but for many military veterans, those events can trigger post-traumatic stress disorder.

One in three veterans live with post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), while also feeling they do not get the mental health services they need.

Along with the explosions from fireworks, there are other triggering effects for veterans such as the smell from the powder, the burning, and even the colors.

Be mindful this holiday season of others around you.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.