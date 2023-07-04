Minico takes two from Marsh Valley, extends win streak to 11
The Storm are now 18-3 this summer
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 10:50 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RUPERT, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — In a rematch of last year’s American Legion (A) state championship game, Minico cruised past Marsh Valley Monday.
The Storm won both games of a doubleheader against the Eagles, extending their winning streak to 11.
Minico 7, Marsh Valley 5
Minico 21, Marsh Valley 4
The Storm are now 18-3 this summer.
Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.