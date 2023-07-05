AAA Idaho provide tips on what to do if your vehicle overheats this summer

AAA has tips on how to prevent your car from overheating and what to do if it does
AAA has tips on how to prevent your car from overheating and what to do if it does(WTVY)
By Layne Rabe
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 1:14 PM MDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — As people hit the road for summer travel and with the temperatures rising AAA is reminding drivers what to do in case their car overheats this summer.

Matthew Conde with AAA says pre-trip preparation can help prevent car issues while traveling.

He said to check for leaks or cracks on any of your car’s engine hoses before hitting the road.

Conde said to also bring plenty of water both for drinking if your car breaks and you’re stuck in the heat and also to replace the coolant, as it can bridge the gap until you can get better attention for your vehicle.

“The other thing to keep in mind is to never remove a hot radiator cap, wait at least fifteen minutes after you stop to do any adding of water or coolant,” said Conde. “And you always want to make sure that you keep your cool in that situation, obviously it can be very stressful.”

He also reminds drivers to have an emergency kit, water, and food in case they have to wait for a tow truck.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.

