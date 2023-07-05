Behind the scenes of Twin Falls’ annual fireworks show

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The city of Twin Falls’ annual Independence Day fireworks celebration only lasts for 18 minutes, but the preparation and planning takes much much longer.

“This, this is our biggest, our biggest shell, this is a 6 inch shell, this will go up more than 300 feet,” said Neil Christensen on Tuesday morning as he and his team set up the show.

Neil Christensen has been the head pyrotechnic for Twin Falls’ annual firework extravaganza for more than 10 years, and there is much more to the show than meets the eye.

“Planning starts, well when the budget comes out, when we decide how much money is going to be spent on it, we have to set up the show, get everything ready to go, these fireworks were delivered to Twin about a week ago, and it takes us about a day and a half to get this all set up,” said Christensen.

Each firework has to be wired individually.

“In each of these tubes we put a shell that we wired yesterday, just over 600 individual shells that we had to wire put a little electronic match on it so we can hook them up to our pin board and do the show,” said Christensen.

Once the show begins, all they have to do is press the button on the electronic board, and the firework will light off instantaneously, which is safer than lighting each one manually.

Almost all firework shows are done this way.

On that table I’ll build it out, 13 of them, tape it together and once the music starts I’ve got 18 minutes to go through 48 times 13,” said Christensen.

Christensen says it may be a lot of work, but the feeling of successfully completing a fireworks display is like no other.

“Setting it up for a day and a half, just for those 18 minutes, you get your adrenaline pumping, you don’t just see the fireworks, you feel them, you don’t get that when you are a spectator, when you are only a few feet away, you can feel the percussion, it’s pretty neat, and the crowd afterwards, it’s really neat to hear everyone cheer that they liked the show,” said Christensen.

The show will begin at 10:15 p.m. on July 4th at CSI. Roads in the area will begin being shut down at 9:00 p.m.

