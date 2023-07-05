City of Rupert holds Fourth of July Parade

RUPERT, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —It’s one of the best holidays of the year. A fun day filled with parades, family and friends hanging around, and of course fireworks.

In Rupert Tuesday morning, that fun echoed with the parade kicking off at 11. The parade concluded a five-day event that began in the city on June 30th.

People from all over lined up and waited as all the fun floats and people came marching down the street.

“The one thing I love about the Fourth of July, is the fireworks, the parade, and the candy of course,” parade attendee Keeler Palacios said. “Also, hanging out with my family.”

If you weren’t there for the parade, many checked out great local food vendors, and for the kids, bouncy houses and slides could’ve occupied their time.

