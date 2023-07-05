Cy Lootens sworn in as new Jerome County Clerk

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Jerome County has a new County Clerk, as Cy Lootens was sworn in Wednesday morning.

Cy Lootens has been the head of elections for Jerome County for almost 10 years, and is now replacing Michelle Emerson who has retired from her role as county clerk.

Lootens said he is excited for this new opportunity and the position, which officially began Wednesday.

“So the county clerk is in charge of quite a few things, they are in charge of the budget for the county, they are in charge of elections, secretary for the commissioners and a few other things as well,” said Lootens.

Since he is replacing Emerson in the middle of her term, he will be the county clerk until the end of next year, unless he decides to run for re-election.

