A local dietitian says when having summer cookouts, it’s importation to properly portion your plate

By Layne Rabe
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 9:04 AM MDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — People across the country are celebrating Independence Day with parades, fireworks… and food.

KMVT spoke with April Bruns, a Dietitian Nutritionist at Your Fit Fork, about the importance of making sure you have a balanced diet as you get ready for summer back-yard cookouts.

Bruns said the plate method is a great way to ensure you are portioning your meal properly.

She said this method is a great way to visualize what you are eating without having to worry about weighing your serving size.

The plate method breaks the plate into quarters.

“If we take our plate and divide it in half, we want at least half of that plate to be mostly produce,” said Bruns. “And then on the other half of the plate dividing that up so we fill half of that with a protein source and on the remaining quarter of the plate is where we can fill up on the starches.”

She added that eating fruits is a great way to limit calories and helps people stay hydrated.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

IDFG officers remove yearling moose from Burley to relocate to Jarbidge mountains
Two Yearling Moose removed from Burley area
School funding changes were one of the main bills made into Idaho Law on July 1.
Idaho set to add 248 bills into law on July 1st
An artist depiction shows designs for the world's biggest cruise ship, set to depart in 2024....
World’s biggest cruise ship almost ready
RIDE TFT: City of Twin Falls launches new Micro-Transit system July 1st
RIDE TFT: City of Twin Falls launches new Micro-Transit system July 1st
City of Twin Falls to host annual Fireworks Show at CSI on July 4

Latest News

The set up and preparation is a lengthy process.
Behind the scenes of Twin Falls’ annual fireworks show
Thousands gathered for celebration
City of Rupert holds Fourth of July Parade
Incredible true story on the fight against child trafficking
“Sound of Freedom” released in theatres Tuesday
"Sound of Freedom" released in theatres Tuesday