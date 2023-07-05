A local dietitian says when having summer cookouts, it’s importation to properly portion your plate

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — People across the country are celebrating Independence Day with parades, fireworks… and food.

KMVT spoke with April Bruns, a Dietitian Nutritionist at Your Fit Fork, about the importance of making sure you have a balanced diet as you get ready for summer back-yard cookouts.

Bruns said the plate method is a great way to ensure you are portioning your meal properly.

She said this method is a great way to visualize what you are eating without having to worry about weighing your serving size.

The plate method breaks the plate into quarters.

“If we take our plate and divide it in half, we want at least half of that plate to be mostly produce,” said Bruns. “And then on the other half of the plate dividing that up so we fill half of that with a protein source and on the remaining quarter of the plate is where we can fill up on the starches.”

She added that eating fruits is a great way to limit calories and helps people stay hydrated.

