MacFee, Lillian

Lillian Edwina Emily Mariah Black MacFee, 100, passed away on June 27, 2023 in Boise, Idaho.

She was born to Ralph and Lily Black in a small cabin on the banks of the Salmon River near Challis, Idaho on December 22, 1922. She was raised with her two brothers on the family ranch at Holman Creek just south of Clayton.

She met a young man from New York who was working at the Redfish Lake CCC camp - Scotty MacFee. They were married in 1939 in Hailey, Idaho. They worked for the Forest Service manning lookouts for several years and finally purchased and operated the Clayton grocery store. In 1956 they moved to Blackfoot, Idaho where they raised their family, Scotty worked at the Atomic Energy Commission and Lillian worked for the local School District as a school cook. Finally retiring in 1980, Lillian and Scotty moved to Wendell, Idaho to care for her mother.

Lillian was active in the Gooding Grange and a 66+ year Rebekah’s, where she served as Grand Nobel twice and most of the other offices.

They spent their golden years between Wendell and snow-birding to Quartzsite, Arizona during the winters.

Lillian was preceded in death by her husband - Ralph (Scotty) MacFee; her parents; her two brothers - Junior and Dick; her daughter – Janet; her daughter-in-law – Junette; and her grandson - Curtis.

She is survived by: her children - Ralph Jr., Leslie (Phyllis), Tamara (Alan Baun), and Tonya (Daniel Aguirre); seven grandchildren, eleven great-grandchildren and seven great-great- grandchildren.

Visitation for family and friends will be on Friday, July 14, 2023 from 4:00 to 6:00 pm at the Demaray Funeral Service - Wendell Chapel at 164 E. Main St. in Wendell, Idaho.

A graveside service will be held at the Challis Cemetery on Saturday, July 15, 2023 at 1:00 pm.

