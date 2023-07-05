Magic Valley comes out to support family of late Dietrich basketball coach

DIETRICH, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Magic Valley came out in full force to honor the late Dietrich boys basketball coach, Wayne Dill, Tuesday.

The Dietrich School District put on a 3-on-3 basketball tournament, with proceeds going to Dill’s family. Wayne Dill passed away on June 27 at 70 years old.

He coached the Blue Devils varsity team for over 20 years, winning a state championship in 2016.

“He’s done a lot for everybody his whole life, and it goes both ways,” said Vance Dill, one of Wayne’s eight children. “When you take care of people, they enjoy taking care of you.”

More than 40 teams showed up to the tournament. There was a $100 entry fee. All funds are going to help cover Dill’s medical and funeral expenses.

Dill’s family feels the support.

“This is a situation, from my perspective, that everybody has to go through,” Vance said. “It all catches up with us eventually, but just that care that comes when you’re in a tight-knit community, knowing that people are there for you and backing you up.”

Frank Power has been Wayne’s assistant for the past handful of seasons. His kids have also played for and learned from the coach.

“His impact in basketball will truly be missed, but he taught life lessons; he taught that to his players,” Power said. “I learned a lot from him, I loved his toughness and determination.”

Middle schoolers, former players, opposing players, opposing coaches, and current players all hit the hardwood on the Fourth of July to show their appreciation of Dill.

His legacy doesn’t stop now.

“I feel like I need to be better for him and play for him and show him that his teaching did something and helped me,” said rising senior basketball player, Rhein Resz.

