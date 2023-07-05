Magic Valley Paramedics urge parents to teach their kids the importance of not driving distracted

St. Luke's discusses trauma-related injury and how to stay safe this summer
By Layne Rabe
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 12:10 PM MDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — We are in the middle of the 100 deadliest days of the year, the time between Memorial Day and Labor Day.

Randy Morris with Magic Valley Paramedics says parents play a critical role in teaching their children the importance of driving safely.

To watch the full interview with Morris click the video above the article.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

IDFG officers remove yearling moose from Burley to relocate to Jarbidge mountains
Two Yearling Moose removed from Burley area
School funding changes were one of the main bills made into Idaho Law on July 1.
Idaho set to add 248 bills into law on July 1st
An artist depiction shows designs for the world's biggest cruise ship, set to depart in 2024....
World’s biggest cruise ship almost ready
RIDE TFT: City of Twin Falls launches new Micro-Transit system July 1st
RIDE TFT: City of Twin Falls launches new Micro-Transit system July 1st
City of Twin Falls to host annual Fireworks Show at CSI on July 4

Latest News

Portion control is important as you go out for back-yard cookouts
A local dietitian says when having summer cookouts, it’s importation to properly portion your plate
The set up and preparation is a lengthy process.
Behind the scenes of Twin Falls’ annual fireworks show
Thousands gathered for celebration
City of Rupert holds Fourth of July Parade
Incredible true story on the fight against child trafficking
“Sound of Freedom” released in theatres Tuesday