Shoshone Falls After Dark returns for round two

After a successful first session in April and May two more weeks were added.
Shoshone Falls After Dark is gearing up for its second set of events this year from July 5-9 and 12-16.(Southern Idaho Tourism)
By Brevin Monroe
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 1:16 PM MDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Shoshone Falls After Dark is returning for a second round on Wednesday night.

The ”After Dark” event previously ran in April and May, but sold out quickly.

Due to the success of previous iterations and the fact that flows over the falls are currently increased, Idaho Power, Idaho Central Credit Union and the city of Twin Falls added the additional shows set for July 5-9 and again next week from July 12-16.

Like before, the falls will be illuminated with lights and set to music.

“There are three ticketed time slots: 9:50,10:20 and 10:50,” said Southern Idaho Tourism Events Coordinator Haley Evans. “The show last about 20 minutes and you come on down with your car and they’ll park your car and then you come watch the show along the rails and enjoy the lights and the music.”

Tickets are $20 and there are still some available for purchase on: https://visitsouthidaho.com/

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.

