“Sound of Freedom” released in theatres Tuesday

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — “Sound of Freedom” was released in theatres Tuesday and is a true story on U.S. Department of Homeland Security special agent Tim Ballard and his fight against child trafficking.

At Century Cinema 5 in Burley, Burley native & CEO (Chief Executive Officer) of Angel Studios, Neal Harmon, came to the premiere to greet guests and talk about the importance of the film being released on Independence Day.

“The topic is difficult, and people come away saying it’s hopeful and inspiring,” Harmon said. We felt inspired to launch this film on the Fourth of July, to send a broad, wide, and as clear a message as possible that God’s children are not for sale.”

The film is being shown in more than 26-hundred theaters nationwide.

