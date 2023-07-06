AAA has tips on how to make the most out of your trip to National Parks

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Summer travel season is in full swing and AAA has some tips on how to make the most out of trips to National Parks.

Matthew Conde with AAA says when going to a park go to the most popular part of the park early in the day to avoid the crowds.

If you head to Yellowstone National Park visit Old Faithful to start your visit before the tour buses full of people arrive.

For those with kids, they also say there are great opportunities for kids to look into the Junior Ranger programs at the parks.

“They have really neat opportunities for kids to learn about the park, the history, the environment there, and then at the end they end up with a customized badge from that area,” said Conde. “In our house, we’ve turned a lot of those into Christmas ornaments, so there’s lots of different little badges hanging off the tree and it’s a nice memento from all the places that we’ve been.”

He added National Parks were the first vacation destination during Covid with people flooding to the parks and the numbers haven’t let up.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.