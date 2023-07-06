Behind the Business: Hope Family Medicine

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — “If you have Medicare/Medicaid, great! That’s awesome, and you can pretty much see anyone you want. People need more choices,” said Craig Hope, FNP-C.

Twin Falls has an ever-growing number of large health care providers and urgent care facilities dotting the community.

But there is a third option out there, and if the lack of health insurance has stopped you from seeking medical exams and advice in the past… Hope family medicine is there to help.

“Hope Family Medicine is kind of this really cool collection of basically all I can provide as a nurse practitioner to the Magic Valley,” said Hope.

Craig Hope is the man behind Hope Family Medicine.

He spent the first part of his career working in the insurance-based health care industry. Gaining valuable experience in everything, a seasoned Nurse Practitioner should experience to excel in the job.

But for Craig, the insurance game was one aspect of that experience that left a bad taste in his mouth.

And that’s where the subscription-based Hope Family Medicine was born.

“Basically, this is primary care, maybe some urgent care involved as well. We basically take as much health care as I can generate towards the patient for usually about 50 bucks a month for most adults, and then if you’re over the age of 46 - then the price does jump up a little bit. Children are extremely cheap, 10-20 dollars a month,” said Hope.

The overall goal for Hope Family Medicine is to give everyone access to proper health care. no matter your insurance status.

“Yeah, you can go and see whoever you want but there is co-pays and sometimes there is a huge deductible that you have to meet - and that can get really expensive,” said Hope. “Some families are spending 10 to 15 grand a year just to play the game. You can do that, or you can subscribe to a DPC clinic, which is what I am, and pay a fraction of that.”

If you would like to learn more about Hope Family Medicine, you can contact Craig Hope at 986-213-4962. Or look them up on the web at HopeFamilyMedIdaho.com

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.