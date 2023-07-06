Bellevue man charged with aggravated DUI after sending family of five to the hospital

BLAINE COUNTY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A family of five from Michigan, who were traveling in the Bellevue area, were sent to the hospital on July 2nd due to a drunk driver.

The sheriff’s office reports the family of five from Grosse Point, Michigan, were traveling westbound on Hwy. 20 in a 2015 Honda Odyssey when 38-year-old Christopher Bruce Simms, of Bellevue, who was traveling eastbound turned left onto Gannet Road - directly in front of their vehicle.

All five members were sent to St. Luke’s Wood River Medical Center with a variety of injuries, according to a press release from the Blaine County Sheriff’s office.

The driver of the Odyssey did not have time to react and collided with Simms’s 2015 white Ford Explorer.

A 9-year-old female passenger sustained serious life-threatening injuries and was later transported by air ambulance to Saint Alphonsus Trauma Center in Boise.

Simms, who denied medical treatment, was arrested and charged with felony aggravated driving under the influence, possession of a controlled substance of less than three ounces, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of an open container of alcohol.

Simms was also cited for failure to provide proof of vehicle insurance and failure to yield the right-of-way.

He was arraigned in magistrate court on Monday, July 3rd, where the court set a combined bond of $200,000.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.