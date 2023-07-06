Bellevue man charged with aggravated DUI after sending family of five to the hospital

The driver of the Odyssey did not have time to react and collided with Simms’s 2015 white Ford Explorer.
Bellevue man charged with aggravated DUI after sending family of five to the hospital
Bellevue man charged with aggravated DUI after sending family of five to the hospital(KMVT-NEWS)
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 4:42 PM MDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLAINE COUNTY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A family of five from Michigan, who were traveling in the Bellevue area, were sent to the hospital on July 2nd due to a drunk driver.

The sheriff’s office reports the family of five from Grosse Point, Michigan, were traveling westbound on Hwy. 20 in a 2015 Honda Odyssey when 38-year-old Christopher Bruce Simms, of Bellevue, who was traveling eastbound turned left onto Gannet Road - directly in front of their vehicle.

All five members were sent to St. Luke’s Wood River Medical Center with a variety of injuries, according to a press release from the Blaine County Sheriff’s office.

The driver of the Odyssey did not have time to react and collided with Simms’s 2015 white Ford Explorer.

A 9-year-old female passenger sustained serious life-threatening injuries and was later transported by air ambulance to Saint Alphonsus Trauma Center in Boise.

Simms, who denied medical treatment, was arrested and charged with felony aggravated driving under the influence, possession of a controlled substance of less than three ounces, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of an open container of alcohol.

Simms was also cited for failure to provide proof of vehicle insurance and failure to yield the right-of-way.

He was arraigned in magistrate court on Monday, July 3rd, where the court set a combined bond of $200,000.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

IDFG officers remove yearling moose from Burley to relocate to Jarbidge mountains
Two Yearling Moose removed from Burley area
Incredible true story on the fight against child trafficking
“Sound of Freedom” released in theatres Tuesday
School funding changes were one of the main bills made into Idaho Law on July 1.
Idaho set to add 248 bills into law on July 1st
An artist depiction shows designs for the world's biggest cruise ship, set to depart in 2024....
World’s biggest cruise ship almost ready
City of Twin Falls to host annual Fireworks Show at CSI on July 4

Latest News

Ground was broke on the first Readiness Center in Idaho in 45 years just outside of Jerome on...
Idaho Army National Guard holds groundbreaking for new Readiness Center in Jerome
AAA says visit popular sites at National Parks early to avoid the crowds
AAA has tips on how to make the most out of your trip to National Parks
Thursday evening's online weather update {7/6/2023}
Crews continue to battle Flying Hat Fire in Bellevue
Crews continue to battle Flying Hat Fire in Bellevue