Crews continue to battle Flying Hat Fire in Bellevue(KMVT-NEWS)
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 4:28 PM MDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
BELLEVUE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — We have an update on a story we told you about last night, regarding a fire in Bellevue.

The “Flying Hat Fire” ignited Wednesday afternoon and burned about 14 acres along the Big Wood River.

According to Wood River Fire, no growth outside control lines occurred overnight.

Valley fire crews spent the morning mopping up hot spots and reinforcing control lines, while Bureau of Land Management engines were released at noon.

With winds in the forecast, officials made the decision to pull crews off the fire Thursday afternoon due to the proximity to the cottonwood trees.

They anticipate smoke from the interior will occur if the winds increase.

