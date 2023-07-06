Honda recalls 124K vehicles due to potential brake failure

Honda is recalling 124,077 vehicles because of potential brake failure.
Honda is recalling 124,077 vehicles because of potential brake failure.(MGN)
By Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 1:38 PM MDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Honda has issued a recall for 124,077 vehicles because a part of the brake system may have been wrongly assembled, possibly leading to brake failure.

Certain 2020-2021 Civic, 2020-2023 Ridgeline, 2021-2023 Passport, 2021-2022 Pilot and 2020 Acura MDX vehicles are being recalled, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

“The tie rod fastener that connects the brake booster and the brake master cylinder may have been improperly assembled during manufacturing, which can cause the brake master cylinder to separate from the booster assembly,” the NHTSA said.

The NHTSA said dealers “will inspect and repair the brake booster assembly as necessary, free of charge,” and that notification letters are expected to be mailed to owners Aug. 7.

For more information, owners can contact Honda customer service at 1-888-234-2138 and the NHTSA Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 or go to www.nhtsa.gov.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

IDFG officers remove yearling moose from Burley to relocate to Jarbidge mountains
Two Yearling Moose removed from Burley area
Incredible true story on the fight against child trafficking
“Sound of Freedom” released in theatres Tuesday
School funding changes were one of the main bills made into Idaho Law on July 1.
Idaho set to add 248 bills into law on July 1st
An artist depiction shows designs for the world's biggest cruise ship, set to depart in 2024....
World’s biggest cruise ship almost ready
City of Twin Falls to host annual Fireworks Show at CSI on July 4

Latest News

FILE - Activists and international delegations stand next to cluster bomb units, during a visit...
The US will provide cluster munitions to Ukraine as part of a new military aid package: AP sources
A woman whose remains were found in 1979 was identified as Sarah Tatham Abbott.
Jane Doe whose remains were found in 1979 identified by police
A Southwest flight from Las Vegas to Maui was diverted to Oakland due to an alleged bomb threat.
Southwest Airlines flight diverted after attendant, passengers receive bomb threat
Houston police said prosecutors have declined to bring false report charges against Janie...
Texas man reported missing as a teen in 2015 returned home the next day, police say