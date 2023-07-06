Idaho Army National Guard holds groundbreaking for new Readiness Center in Jerome

The project is the state’s first readiness center in 45 years.
Ground was broke on the first Readiness Center in Idaho in 45 years just outside of Jerome on...
Ground was broke on the first Readiness Center in Idaho in 45 years just outside of Jerome on July 6.(KMVT-TV)
By Brevin Monroe
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 5:12 PM MDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JEROME, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Just off Interstate 84 on the west side of US-93 the Idaho Army National Guard, Peterson Brothers Construction and local officials gathered at the groundbreaking site of the Jerome County Regional Readiness Center to officially begin the building process.

The readiness center is a joint project between the Department of Defense and the State of Idaho and construction is expected to take upwards of two years and will cost $23 million.

The center will house units that are already located in Twin Falls and Jerome including: The 116th Cavalry Brigade, Combat Team’s 116th Brigade Engineer Battalion and the 145th Brigade Support Battalion.

“This is part of a national readiness center master plan where we consolidate units so we’re more efficient in maintaining facilities,” said Col. Dennis Stitt of the Idaho National Guard. “We’re basically going to decrease from 23 facilities across the state to 9 regional readiness centers.”

More than 200 soldiers at a time will train at the location during their unit’s monthly drills and annual training periods.

Soldiers will occupy other armories until construction on the 53,000 square foot new building is completed. A 28,000 square foot vehicle maintenance facility will also be on the site.

The state is funding a quarter of this project and land and utilities, and the Idaho National Guard will lease the land from the Idaho Transportation Department for the next 50 years.

“I think the future is really bright. It’s great to see logistically where we’re standing here as close as we are to the transportation access for them here and it’s neat to see all the different agencies come together to get that solved for them,” said Rep. Jack Nelsen, (R) District 26.

The center is not just for the National Guard however as it can function as an emergency response center or be rented by the public for other events.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

IDFG officers remove yearling moose from Burley to relocate to Jarbidge mountains
Two Yearling Moose removed from Burley area
Incredible true story on the fight against child trafficking
“Sound of Freedom” released in theatres Tuesday
School funding changes were one of the main bills made into Idaho Law on July 1.
Idaho set to add 248 bills into law on July 1st
An artist depiction shows designs for the world's biggest cruise ship, set to depart in 2024....
World’s biggest cruise ship almost ready
City of Twin Falls to host annual Fireworks Show at CSI on July 4

Latest News

AAA says visit popular sites at National Parks early to avoid the crowds
AAA has tips on how to make the most out of your trip to National Parks
Thursday evening's online weather update {7/6/2023}
Bellevue man charged with aggravated DUI after sending family of five to the hospital
Bellevue man charged with aggravated DUI after sending family of five to the hospital
Crews continue to battle Flying Hat Fire in Bellevue
Crews continue to battle Flying Hat Fire in Bellevue