Idaho Army National Guard holds groundbreaking for new Readiness Center in Jerome

JEROME, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Just off Interstate 84 on the west side of US-93 the Idaho Army National Guard, Peterson Brothers Construction and local officials gathered at the groundbreaking site of the Jerome County Regional Readiness Center to officially begin the building process.

The readiness center is a joint project between the Department of Defense and the State of Idaho and construction is expected to take upwards of two years and will cost $23 million.

The center will house units that are already located in Twin Falls and Jerome including: The 116th Cavalry Brigade, Combat Team’s 116th Brigade Engineer Battalion and the 145th Brigade Support Battalion.

“This is part of a national readiness center master plan where we consolidate units so we’re more efficient in maintaining facilities,” said Col. Dennis Stitt of the Idaho National Guard. “We’re basically going to decrease from 23 facilities across the state to 9 regional readiness centers.”

More than 200 soldiers at a time will train at the location during their unit’s monthly drills and annual training periods.

Soldiers will occupy other armories until construction on the 53,000 square foot new building is completed. A 28,000 square foot vehicle maintenance facility will also be on the site.

The state is funding a quarter of this project and land and utilities, and the Idaho National Guard will lease the land from the Idaho Transportation Department for the next 50 years.

“I think the future is really bright. It’s great to see logistically where we’re standing here as close as we are to the transportation access for them here and it’s neat to see all the different agencies come together to get that solved for them,” said Rep. Jack Nelsen, (R) District 26.

The center is not just for the National Guard however as it can function as an emergency response center or be rented by the public for other events.

