Local Veteran Robert Jackson recognized and honored with ceremony

By Elizabeth Hadley
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 10:05 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A local veteran was honored in a big way.

Veteran Robert Jackson, or as his friends call him, The Chief, was honored and recognized for his service through the We Honor Veterans Program.

Jackson is originally from Jerome and served in the Navy during Vietnam, and in Libya, Lebanon, and locations for Desert Shield and Desert Storm.

The ceremony was held at the VFW in Twin Falls, where Jackson was honored with a congressional delegation, and a pinning ceremony.

The We Honor Veterans Program aims to provide end of life care for veterans and recognizes that end of life care will look different for veterans.

Jackson says, this was special for him because he was instrumental in bringing this program to Idaho and has attended many of these ceremonies before for his fellow servicemen and women.

“My goal in life is to see that all veterans are honored in some way with maybe a thank you or a service, we appreciate what you have done,” said Jackson.

Many people were in attendance at the ceremony, including other veterans and friends and family of Jackson.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.

