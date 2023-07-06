Salute to Idaho Agriculture: Farmers Markets

The importance of shopping local and the impacts it can have outside of health.
Farm-fresh produce is a staple of farmers markets.
By Brevin Monroe
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 3:31 PM MDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Now that the Fourth of July and the Summer Solstice are in the rearview mirror for 2023 farmers market season is now in full swing.

Many of the cities throughout the Magic Valley hold weekly markets such as Market on Main in Twin Falls every Saturday and the Hagerman Farmers Market is held every Sunday.

These markets host a variety of vendors ranging from your typical farm-fresh produce and meats to clothing and hand-crafted pieces of art. Many customers appreciate the face-to-face connection these markets give them with vendors.

“The quality, there is definitely a big difference in quality. There is a family and friends kind of environment you are drawn into. You aren’t just a credit card number, so I love shopping local and shopping small,” Monica Bennion, a farmers market customer said.

This face-to-face interaction is important for the vendors as well who can better make connections with their customers and answer any questions they may have. A good thing about farmers markets is that most of the time you are talking to the person who grew your food and knows exactly what was done in the growing process.

Shopping local also helps support the Southern Idaho economy that is already so dependent on its farmers and the work that they do year in and year out and events like this are a way to say thank you to these men and women.

“It’s because you’re supporting local small businesses. And those are the businesses when you look into your community, they are the businesses that support the kid’s groups, the different organizations and things that go on in the community,” said Cindy Brooks, owner of SB Cattle. “You’re going to look around and see that the small businesses are the ones that are supporting the community. So, we need your support so we can support you.”

Other Magic Valley cities with farmer’s markets include Jerome, Burley, Gooding and Buhl will be holding their first market roughly two weeks from now on July 19.

With so many cities hosting markets that leaves plenty of opportunities to go out and shop smart and local this summer.

