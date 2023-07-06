Twin Falls hosts “Back the Blue” event

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The fourth annual “Back the Blue” event took place Wednesday night at Twin Falls City Park.

The “Back the blue” event shows support for local law enforcement. In addition to the multiple police cruisers and other vehicles on site, there was plenty of food and beverages being served.

One of the organizers says that events like this not only show support for the officers but are also good for the community.

I think it’s really important for the community because so many of our law enforcement officers don’t feel appreciated or don’t understand the appreciation that people have for them,” Stan Sorenson, the event organizer said.

“Over the last four years it’s been ‘hate the blue do all this.’ We want to show the blue that we’re here for them and back the blue.”

The main honoree of the evening was Idaho State Trooper Mike Wendler of Jerome. Sergeant Wendler was seriously injured in a distracted driver accident during a traffic stop in September 2022.

He was in attendance with his family and even gave a few remarks to the crowd about his recovery thus far and supporting local police officers.

One of Wendler’s superiors, Lieutenant Robert Rausch gave his interpretation of his colleague.

“He’s the kind of police officer every community would love to have. Extremely knowledgeable, extremely kind, a family man, a community man, just a wonderful person,” Lt. Rausch said.

“We’re here to honor his service as well and let him know, and his family know how much we truly appreciate all the efforts he has provided to the Magic Valley for the last 18 years.”

If you missed “Back the Blue” this year don’t worry, Stan Sorenson, the organizer said that he always plans to keep this event going because he will never stop supporting law enforcement.

