What to do when your travel plans change

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Fourth of July travelers got more than they bargained for as this travel season has had a bit of turbulence.

After seeing a dip in vacations, this year people took off for the 4th of July holiday in droves. However many saw a number of delays and cancellations as the holiday started.

Part of those were due to severe weather. The other part could be due to the fact that a number of airlines are dealing with a decrease in staff.

That created a perfect storm for a dream vacation turning into a nightmare.

“It’s been a non typical year. It’s been a very heavily traveled year this year so we are seeing a little bit more problems that have been coming up with the airlines and that’s mostly because airlines are so short on their staff,” said Ellen Drown, Owner of Desert Sun Travel.

That impacts everyone from customer service agents to gate traffic. But, Drown says there are things you can do if you end up on a flight that’s delayed or cancelled.

“The best thing to do is download the airlines app. If you have delay’s or cancellations it’s going to come thru on that app and you should have a contact number or email for the airlines so always check that flight schedule before you’re coming home so you can see if there has been delays or cancellations. If there’s been delays or cancellations check with the airline to see what they’re offering to rebook you on,” said Drown.

If you’re at the airport check with the gate agent first as they’ll have the most information to get you back on your trip.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.