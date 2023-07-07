Blaine County Sherriff is looking for assistance locating person of interest in arson investigation

BLAINE COUNTY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Blaine County Sheriff’s Office is looking for the public’s help as they are working to identify a person of interest in two ongoing arson investigations.

The Blaine County Sheriff’s Office is looking to get in contact with this person of interest from two arson investigations that occurred on June 30 at the Goldmine Thrift Shop and a real estate office on Second Ave in Ketchum.

The Blaine County Sheriff’s Office says he has a thick foreign accent and is believed to have frequented multiple bars that night.

He may go by the name of Benny.

If you have any information, please call Lt. Mike Abaid at 208-578-3371.

They say for Ketchum residents who live in the vicinity of these businesses to check their home surveillance video for footage of this individual.

