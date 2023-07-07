Blaine County Sherriff is looking for assistance locating person of interest in arson investigation

Blaine County looking for public's assistance.
Blaine County looking for public's assistance.(Blaine County Sheriff's Office)
By Elizabeth Hadley
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 10:38 AM MDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLAINE COUNTY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Blaine County Sheriff’s Office is looking for the public’s help as they are working to identify a person of interest in two ongoing arson investigations.

The Blaine County Sheriff’s Office is looking to get in contact with this person of interest from two arson investigations that occurred on June 30 at the Goldmine Thrift Shop and a real estate office on Second Ave in Ketchum.

The Blaine County Sheriff’s Office says he has a thick foreign accent and is believed to have frequented multiple bars that night.

He may go by the name of Benny.

If you have any information, please call Lt. Mike Abaid at 208-578-3371.

They say for Ketchum residents who live in the vicinity of these businesses to check their home surveillance video for footage of this individual.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Incredible true story on the fight against child trafficking
“Sound of Freedom” released in theatres Tuesday
IDFG officers remove yearling moose from Burley to relocate to Jarbidge mountains
Two Yearling Moose removed from Burley area
School funding changes were one of the main bills made into Idaho Law on July 1.
Idaho set to add 248 bills into law on July 1st
City of Twin Falls to host annual Fireworks Show at CSI on July 4
The first supermoon of 2023 hits the skies on July 3.
First supermoon of the year hits the skies next week

Latest News

Twin Falls County Sheriff's Dive Team
Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office Dive Team assisting in recovery efforts in Nevada
Twin Falls Pest Abatement captures Bluegill from Dierkes Lake to help fight Mosquito population
Twin Falls Pest Abatement captures Bluegill from Dierkes Lake to help fight Mosquito population
Ground was broke on the first Readiness Center in Idaho in 45 years just outside of Jerome on...
Idaho Army National Guard holds groundbreaking for new Readiness Center in Jerome
AAA says visit popular sites at National Parks early to avoid the crowds
AAA has tips on how to make the most out of your trip to National Parks