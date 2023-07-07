Buhl Legion Tribe extend win streak to 20

Defeat Hub City 9-1, 11-1 in double-header
By Kole Emplit
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 9:11 AM MDT
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Buhl Legion Tribe baseball team hosted Hub City Thursday night in a doubleheader.

After a slow start, Buhl would go for three runs in the third inning as they began to settle in on their way to a 9-1 victory.

They followed up in game 2 of the doubleheader with an 11-1 victory, expanding their win streak to an impressive 20 games.

