Buhl Legion Tribe extend win streak to 20

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Buhl Legion Tribe baseball team hosted Hub City Thursday night in a doubleheader.

After a slow start, Buhl would go for three runs in the third inning as they began to settle in on their way to a 9-1 victory.

They followed up in game 2 of the doubleheader with an 11-1 victory, expanding their win streak to an impressive 20 games.

