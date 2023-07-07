Burley remembers superfan, “Big Mike”

BURLEY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Mike Hansen was a staple at Burley High School sporting events.

“Big Mike” was at every single baseball and basketball game and most football games as well.

“Really a true Burley fan, he loved Burley baseball, all the kids, the coaches, he was happy and celebrated when he won and down and mad when we lost,” said Burley head baseball coach Devin Kunz.

Hansen, a Burley alum, died Tuesday after a battle with brain cancer. He was 65 years old.

“You couldn’t pay anyone to be as loyal as he was. He just loved us,” said Burley assistant baseball coach Michael Hill.

Matt Peterson played and now coaches baseball at Burley. Big Mike has always been there.

“He just brought excitement every day, he was always so excited for the games,” Peterson said. “I wish we had people that cared as much as he did.”

Hansen loved to talk, especially about anything sports related.

Coach Kunz’s wife, Marni, spends a lot of time out at the ball field, and as a result, the two formed a lasting friendship.

“He really helped me with a lot of things,” said Marni Kunz. “He was my best friend. I probably talked to him literally five times a day, middle of the night, during the day, during the work day. Didn’t matter, he was my buddy.”

Mike would even call into KMVT to report Burley scores. If his Bobcats won, his voice was full of joy.

The Burley Green Sox American Legion team held a moment of silence for Hansen before Thursday’s games against Marsh Valley. The Green Sox won both games of a doubleheader.

