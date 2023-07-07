Federal government to crack down on edibles that ‘copycat’ popular snacks

The federal government is cracking down on companies that sell edibles resembling popular snack...
The federal government is cracking down on companies that sell edibles resembling popular snack foods.(U.S. Federal Trade Commission via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 7:28 PM MDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The federal government is cracking down on companies that sell edibles resembling popular snack foods.

The Food and Drug Administration and Federal Trade Commission sent warning letters to six companies that sell products containing Delta 8 THC in packaging that looks like Doritos and Jolly Ranchers, among others.

Delta 8 THC is a psychoactive cannabinoid.

The agencies say children and even some adults could mistake the Delta 8 THC products for the real thing.

The products are given such names as Double Stuff Stoneos for Oreos and Stoney Patch for Sour Patch Kids.

In the case of Dope-rope-Bites, they even use the same NERDS mascot as NERDS Rope candy.

The agencies say such marketing is reckless and illegal, and copycat products containing Delta 8 THC pose a health and safety risk, especially among kids.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

IDFG officers remove yearling moose from Burley to relocate to Jarbidge mountains
Two Yearling Moose removed from Burley area
Incredible true story on the fight against child trafficking
“Sound of Freedom” released in theatres Tuesday
School funding changes were one of the main bills made into Idaho Law on July 1.
Idaho set to add 248 bills into law on July 1st
An artist depiction shows designs for the world's biggest cruise ship, set to depart in 2024....
World’s biggest cruise ship almost ready
City of Twin Falls to host annual Fireworks Show at CSI on July 4

Latest News

Authorities say an 18-year-old has been found dead after meeting a person they met online for a...
18-year-old found dead after meeting man online for date, authorities say
FDA grants full approval for new Alzheimer's drug
The New York Fire Department reports around 80 people were hurt when a New York City transit...
Around 80 hurt in crash between New York City bus and double-decker tour bus
Dick Sheridan
Dick Sheridan, former N.C. State football coach, dies at 81