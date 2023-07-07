Fit and Well Idaho: Managing stress in the summer

(Western Mass News)
By Elizabeth Hadley
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 1:58 PM MDT
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — As summer continues, many people may be feeling some added stress, and that is the topic of this week’s Fit and Well Idaho report.

Michael Higbee, a behavioral health specialist at St. Luke’s says anytime your normal routine is disrupted or changed, there is a potential for some added stress.

There are also lots of expectations for summer, and all that you want to accomplish and do, and sometimes it can be hard to do everything, which could lead to feelings of regret or sadness when you aren’t able to do everything you wanted.

“The important thing is to realize that it’s often our interpretations of what’s happening or of a situation, it’s often our interpretations that create additional stress,” said Michael Higbee, a Licensed clinical Social Worker at St. Luke’s.

He says it is okay to set goals or things you want to accomplish during the summer, but it is also okay to realize that you may not get to everything, as rest and relaxation are important as well.

