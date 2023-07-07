How to reduce your risk of mosquito outbreaks and West Nile exposure

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Cases of the West Nile Virus are slowly starting to emerge from around the Gem State.

On Thursday, Canyon County reported its first confirmed case of the virus. Thankfully so far, the West Nile Virus has not made its way into deep southern Idaho, but experts say it’s only a matter of time.

“We have not found it in our county (Twin Falls) yet, but we are still looking for it. Other counties do have it and we are expecting it to show up at some point,” said Aaron Ursenbach – Manager of the T.F. Pest Abatement District.

With the expectations of “when” and not “if” - The Twin Falls County Pest Abatement District says there are many preventive actions you can take to make sure the virus doesn’t emerge on your property.

“It’s going to be getting hot here in the next couple days, next week we’re looking at about 100 degrees, or greater. With water and (high) temperatures you’re going to have mosquitoes. So please remember that if you have and standing water in your backyards… get rid of that standing water. It doesn’t matter if it’s a cup or a flowerpot or something like that… you need to get rid of it,” said Ursenbach.

Pretty much anything that can hold water; from old tires, pet water dishes, puddles, and even bird baths, It’s all potential breeding grounds for mosquitos.

Beyond getting your property squared away, also remember to protect yourself from the potential of being bitten.

“Long sleeves and bug repellent, that way if there are mosquitoes in an area it protects you from getting bit because we do not want West Nile showing up in our area. Especially in a human case,” said Ursenbach.

If you do suspect you have been infected with the West Nile Virus, contact your local health care provider or your local health department.

“You’re not going to be able to see it in the environment, you’re not going to be able to tell in animals but if you’re starting to see any flu-like symptoms definitely reach out to your health department or your local physician, because they’re going to help you out… they’ll be able to do a test for you,” said Ursenbach.

Besides homeowners doing their part, officials also want to remind those who own large parcels of land to keep a constant eye on livestock watering holes - as well as all low-lying areas where water can pool.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.