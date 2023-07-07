Jerome County Airport Appreciation Day to take place Saturday

The appreciation day will be from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.
The public is invited to the airport appreciation day on Saturday.
The public is invited to the airport appreciation day on Saturday.(KMVT/KSVT)
By Elizabeth Hadley
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 1:57 PM MDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JEROME, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The public is invited to the Jerome County Airport Saturday as they are hosting their Jerome County Airport Appreciation day and an airport fly in.

The appreciation day will be from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. and the airplane fly in will be from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

At the event, there will be food and vendors, as well as airplane rides and a chance to check out all the different planes that will be on display at the airport, from crop dusters to private jets.

A car show will take place at the airport as well.

Mark Doerr, who owns Precision Aviation says as the area grows, so has the airport.

“The airport has certainly grown in number of aircraft using the airport in the past few years, but we have aircraft charter, flight training, flight maintenance, aerial applicators are very prevalent here at the airport,” said Mark Doerr.

Anyone from the community is welcome to attend.

Airplane rides will be offered from 10:00 to 12:00 for $20 each.

The ride will last 15 minutes and fly over the canyon, towards Shoshone Falls and back to the airport.

All proceeds will benefit the Civil Air Patrol.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Incredible true story on the fight against child trafficking
“Sound of Freedom” released in theatres Tuesday
IDFG officers remove yearling moose from Burley to relocate to Jarbidge mountains
Two Yearling Moose removed from Burley area
School funding changes were one of the main bills made into Idaho Law on July 1.
Idaho set to add 248 bills into law on July 1st
Bellevue man charged with aggravated DUI after sending family of five to the hospital
Bellevue man charged with aggravated DUI after sending family of five to the hospital
City of Twin Falls to host annual Fireworks Show at CSI on July 4

Latest News

How to reduce your risk of mosquito outbreaks and West Nile exposure
How to reduce your risk of mosquito outbreaks and West Nile exposure
Idaho State Board of Education stands by meeting decision, lawsuit pending
Idaho State Board of Education stands by meeting decision, lawsuit pending
Fit and Well Idaho: Managing stress in the summer
The Twin Falls has seen an uptick in tourism since the Covid-19 pandemic
Southern Idaho Tourism has been booming since the COVID-19 pandemic