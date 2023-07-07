Jerome County Airport Appreciation Day to take place Saturday

JEROME, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The public is invited to the Jerome County Airport Saturday as they are hosting their Jerome County Airport Appreciation day and an airport fly in.

The appreciation day will be from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. and the airplane fly in will be from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

At the event, there will be food and vendors, as well as airplane rides and a chance to check out all the different planes that will be on display at the airport, from crop dusters to private jets.

A car show will take place at the airport as well.

Mark Doerr, who owns Precision Aviation says as the area grows, so has the airport.

“The airport has certainly grown in number of aircraft using the airport in the past few years, but we have aircraft charter, flight training, flight maintenance, aerial applicators are very prevalent here at the airport,” said Mark Doerr.

Anyone from the community is welcome to attend.

Airplane rides will be offered from 10:00 to 12:00 for $20 each.

The ride will last 15 minutes and fly over the canyon, towards Shoshone Falls and back to the airport.

All proceeds will benefit the Civil Air Patrol.

